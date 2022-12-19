Assassin’s Creed is Finally Getting a PC-Like Mobile Game

Ubisoft is currently working on another Assassin’s Creed mobile game which is tentatively known as Project Jade. We got an announcement trailer for it 3 months ago, but now we also have leaked gameplay footage that looks quite impressive.

For the first time ever, Assassin’s Creed is about to get a PC-like mobile game with promising gameplay. The leaked gameplay footage has been taken down from its original source on Facebook, which proves that it’s authentic. Thankfully, the video is still up on Reddit and YouTube at the time of writing.

Check out the video below.

As shown in the video, Project Jade is going to be a fully open-world third-person RPG title with remarkable graphics, at least for smartphones. It takes you back to ancient China in 215 BCE and you can design your own character before you hop in.

Here is how Ubisoft describes it.

Create your own assassin as you leap into Assassin’s Creed Jade, a brand-new mobile open-world game set in Ancient China! Discover the Assassin’s Creed open-world experience optimized for a seamless experience with touch controls. Parkour on the Great Wall, sneak through bustling cities, discover secret locations, and journey through diverse environments with Ancient China as an epic backdrop.

Assassin’s Creed Jade is not the only project Ubisoft is working on. The French video game publisher is also bringing Assassin’s Creed Mirage next year, reportedly in August. This one will have a greater focus on the roots of its franchise, with more emphasis on assassinations, etc.

Assassin’s Creed Red is expected to release in 2024 or 2025 and it will bring Fuedal Japan to life in a similar open-world RPG design, unlike some other mobile titles.