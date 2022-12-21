Federal Govt Yet to Release Ex-Fata Share in NFC Award

The federal government has not paid the 3 percent share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) to merged tribal districts as was promised at the time of the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official documents revealed.

According to the documents of the Finance Division, at the time of the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federal Cabinet, on a summary of the SAFRON Division, vide case No 51/102/2017 dated 02-03-2017 among others decided that “The NFC should be requested to consider making an allocation of 3 percent of the gross federal divisible pool on annual basis for the implementation of FATA Development Plan”.

Assignment of 3 percent of the NFC Award is the domain of the National Finance Commission under Article 160 of the Constitution. The matter is already on the agenda of NFC. A Sub-Group was constituted by the 9th NFC (2015-20) as well as by the 10th NFC (2020-25) exclusively to deliberate upon the development needs of erstwhile FATA.

Documents further revealed that the assignment of a 3 percent share is under consideration by the NFC.