Pakistan and Belarus to Sign 6 MoUs for Cooperation Next Week

On the invitation of the Belarusian Government, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar will co-chair the 6th Session of Pakistan Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) on 12th January 2023 in Minsk, Belarus.

The Joint Ministerial Commission will discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, industry, health, education, agriculture, and technology. Pakistan and Belarus signed an agreement on trade and economic cooperation on 5th May 1997, under which the Joint Ministerial Commission was established.

ALSO READ PM Forms Committee to Appoint Trade Officers Abroad

During the 6th session, both sides will sign at least 6 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the fields of textile, industry, customs, tourism, higher education, and culture.

Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa also called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar today and apprised him of logistical arrangements, and important meetings planned during the visit.