Police Seeks Ministry’s Approval to Arrest Sofia Mirza For Fraud

A Rs. 1.5 million fraud case against the Pakistani actress Sophia Mirza was filed in Sukkur using her true name Khushtab Mirza, 24News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, local police submitted a letter requesting permission to detain the accused from the Sindh Ministry of Interior.

ALSO READ Govt Raises Rs. 655 Billion Via Market Treasury Bills

Sophia Mirza, her sister Mariyam Mirza, manager Maria Khurram, and an unnamed individual are all named in the case.

Mirza’s group was hired for a wedding dance for which her manager and husband were paid an advance of Rs. 10 million.

Earlier this week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reopened a money-laundering case involving the actress from 2019. Moreover, the actress has come under fire for various other problematic incidents and cases over the years.

In 2012, she and her sister were charged with kidnapping a girl. Sophia was detained in 2017 with a non-bailable arrest warrant in a fraud case by a local court.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Exports Shrink for Fourth Consecutive Month in December

In April 2018, she was cleared in a fraud case due to a lack of evidence. Sophia sold her vehicle to a man in this particular case. The man re-sold it to someone else. She submitted a car theft claim against the individual to whom she sold the automobile. Mirza was driving the car when it was taken by the police.