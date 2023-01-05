Roshan Digital Account Inflows Drop 6 Month in a Row

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at a total of $5.576 billion by the end of 2022, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP.

According to official data released by the central bank, the deposits under the RDAs registered inflows of $140 million (-0.71 percent) in December 2022, compared to $141 million in November 2022.

The number of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) holders has reached over half a million by December 2022.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), by December RDA had 511,159 account holders from 175 different countries.

The investments in various instruments through RDA have also surged to $3.4 billion by end of 2022.

The inflows of funds varied each month depending on the seasons and economic situation of the different host countries of the overseas Pakistanis. The inflows stood at around $240 million in months ahead of Eid festivities as overseas Pakistanis sent more money to their families on account of Eid spending and other religious obligations.

In 2022, the Roshan Pension Plan and RDA Customer Satisfaction Survey have been launched under RDA. The facility of RDA received overwhelming responses from overseas Pakistan and their collective share significantly contribute to the national economy.