vivo V25e Review: Feature-Packed Value for Money Smartphone

The smartphone segment in Pakistan is abuzz with activity, witnessing frequent launches by manufacturers, and conversations about their associated features.

While this is routine, every once in a while, the sector sees a product that cuts through the clutter and surpasses consumer expectations. That is exactly what vivo has achieved this time, with its freshly launched vivo V25e — the latest entrant in the premium smartphones segment.

The smartphone is a part of the V25 Series, which has been very well received by users across Pakistan, with consumers appreciating its sleek look, and effortless performance.

It has especially grabbed the immediate attention of design enthusiasts with its color-changing glass technology, a unique and exciting offering in this segment.

We have been using this beauty for a week now, and here is a detailed review for you to know what the product has to offer.

Build and Design

Let’s start with the most talked about feature of this phone – the Color Changing Glass. We can claim with experience that the hype is real with this feature and it is certainly our favorite feature.

It functions by gradually transforming the color of the rear panel when exposed to sunlight; the color reverts to its original shade once out of sun exposure.

This is further complemented by the Fluorite AG Glass that lends the back cover a glittery appearance. The phone’s frame is slim, featuring a matte finish, and looks incredibly sleek and elegant. The phone comes in two colors – diamond black and sunset gold, both of which look equally stunning.

Powerful Imaging System

The V25e comes with a 64MP OIS Bokeh Flare Portrait rear camera, equipped with a high-sensitivity sensor and OIS that offers Hybrid Image Stabilization by adjusting the location of the camera in real-time. This helps in offsetting the effects of shaking and enables users to capture clearer images.

The smartphone also packs the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature, which enhances the night photography experience by making use of the dual camera system and AI to process the point light sources in the background. In our experience, this is a terrific feature that makes for some pretty enchanting snaps at night.

Besides, the smartphone has the Vlog Movie feature – an instant hit with aspiring and existing content creators which features multiple built-in video templates for scenarios such as dining, city trips and traveling.

This feature is convenient and will prove especially useful for users that are not well-versed with vlog making. Its Natural Portrait feature is a breath of fresh air too and enhances selfies with a natural effect revealing unique facial features with the help of AI and big data, without excessive beautification or editing.

Ample storage and robust performance

The phone has a powerful 4500 mAh battery with a 44W FlashCharge, that enables super high–speed charging and for users to enjoy all the other features of the phone without worrying about the battery levels or overheating.

As for its processing capabilities, it comes with a 6mm MediaTek Helio G99 processor that manages the device and its abundant features smoothly. The V25e comes with 8GB RAM and allows users an extended 8GB of RAM 3.0, with a simple OTA update.

Seamless touch and immersive audio

Coming on to display and touch control, the experience can be summed up with the word ‘seamless’. The phone boasts of a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

Further, its 100% P3 wide color gamut delivers a breathtakingly vivid Ultra HD image quality, as well as a professional color gamut performance that rivals digital cinemas.

It has obtained the full-loop HDR 10+ certification. The phone promises an All – Round Audio Enhancement experience, and we can confirm through our firsthand experience that it lives up to the promise. The speaker is well-optimized and provides an immersive listening experience.

Overall, the V25e has it all, magnificent design, outstanding performance, and unparalleled power and the real challenge for us was finding drawbacks with the product.

vivo has continued its legacy of revolutionizing the smartphone market with its path-breaking innovations, and the utilization of the most cutting-edge technology to elevate its offerings, and aesthetics and to address the dynamic needs of smartphone users around the world.