Zameen.com Holds Another Successful Property Sales Event in Lahore

Zameen.com recently organized another successful Property Sales Event (PSE) in Lahore. More than 45 investment projects were presented at the event, including Gulberg City Center, 102 by Icon, Beach Resort by Icon, and Jinnah Square Residential Apartments.

The marketing campaign launch of Gulberg City Center was also organized. CEO Gulberg City Center Islam Khan took a special part in the marketing campaign launch event.

It is pertinent to mention that all projects on display are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com. Moreover, to make the event even more lucrative, special deals and discounts were offered for on-spot bookings.

Zameen.com’s high-ranking officials were present for this grand one-day property affair, including Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, and Ali Rehan, along with other relevant stakeholders.

On the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that the main objective of property sales events was to provide the public with all the guidance related to buying and selling property under one roof.

He added that Zameen.com had introduced innovative property trends in Pakistan’s real estate market, which had resulted in the overall progress of the sector.