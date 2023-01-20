Weekly Inflation Jumps 32% from Last Year as Onion, Chicken Prices Surge

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended January 19 remained unchanged, however, some increase was observed in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 31.83 percent mainly due to an increase in prices of onions (482.07 percent), chicken (101.93 percent), tea Lipton (65.41 percent), eggs (64.23 percent), diesel (57.34 percent), rice basmati broken (56.09 percent), pulse moong (55.63 percent), rice irri-6/9 (50.28 percent), salt powdered (49.50 percent), bananas (47.73 percent) and wheat flour (46.38 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of chilies powdered (22.98 percent), electricity for q1 (12.31 percent), tomatoes (9.41 percent) and sugar (0.25 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 220.54 points against 220.53 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, and Rs. 29,518-44,175 decreased by 0.25 percent, 0.24 percent, 0.18 percent, and 0.11 percent respectively while t increased by 0.15 percent for the above Rs. 44,175 consumption group.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include rice basmati broken (3.54 percent), onions (3.50 percent), chicken (3.21 percent), bananas (3.04 percent), rice irri-6/9 (2.43 percent), LPG (2.34 percent0, garlic (2.16 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.54 percent), bread plain (1.45 percent), cooked beef (1.26 percent0, tea prepared (1.22 percent), cooked daal (1.12 percent), matchbox (0.85 percent), pulse moong (0.83 percent), gur (0.71 percent), energy saver (0.69 percent), pulse mash (0.66 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.56 percent), mutton (0.47 percent), milk fresh (0.37 percent), powdered milk Nido (0.31 percent), curd (0.29 percent) and beef with bone (0.15 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included wheat flour bag 20 kg (5.98 percent), tomatoes (2.87 percent), potatoes (2.73 percent), sugar (0.94 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.50 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.41 percent), pulse masoor (0.38 percent), eggs (0.09 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each (0.07 percent), pulse gram (0.05 percent) and mustard oil (0.01 percent).