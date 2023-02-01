‘Explore & Invest Pakistan’ Sheds Lights on Real Estate Potential of Pakistan

Explore and Invest Pakistan 2022 was held at Best Western Premier Hotel Islamabad in which former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, President RCCI Sakib Rafiq, MD Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, and Minister Tourism GB Raja Nasir Ali attended the event.

Also in presence were Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan HE Khazar Farhadov, Presidential Adviser Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Dilpazir, and heads of the well-known business community of Rawalpindi Islamabad Peshawar.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar, while addressing the event, said that investment in the real estate sector should be encouraged to create new opportunities for business and jobs in Pakistan.

He added that the platform of Explore & Invest Pakistan provided an excellent opportunity to investors whose national services are prominent.

“These investors have not only invested in Pakistan instead of investing outside the country, but at the moment, they are paving the way for foreign investment in Pakistan,” he said.

“The businessmen and investors who support Pakistan are the benefactors of this country.”

Speaking on the occasion, President Explore & Invest Pakistan/CEO Brain Designer Muhammad Rauf Raja said, “It is the first time in the history of Pakistan that the contribution of overseas Pakistanis towards Pakistan’s society, economy, and tourism will be recognized through the Explore & Invest Pakistan Awards (EIPA) platform.”

Explore & Invest Pakistan prides itself in taking forward the real estate potential of Pakistan to global horizons through a B2B match-making portal, bringing in exhibitors and overseas Pakistanis as potential buyers.