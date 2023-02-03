Court Reverses Universities’ Denial of Admission to Foreign-Educated Pakistanis

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ruled against two Pakistani medical universities, Dow University of Medical & Health Sciences (DUMHS) and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), for denying admission to Pakistani students based on their 2-year foreign higher secondary education.

As reported by the News, petitioners, Nawal and Hiba Rehan, sought the court’s help after being denied admission despite having valid domicile and permanent resident certificates (PRCs). The health department had categorized the petitioners as overseas Pakistanis and restricted their eligibility to only reserved seats.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the students are Pakistani nationals and residents of Karachi, and therefore eligible for MBBS admission on general merit seats.

The court was told that the students passed the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) but weren’t given admission due to their international education.

The court remarked that the difference drawn between local and overseas Pakistanis was irrational, adding that a Pakistani citizen with the required qualifications can’t be excluded from applying for general merit seats.

The court ordered the authorities to process the petitioners’ applications for admission under the general merit category if it meets the criteria.