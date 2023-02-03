Pakistan and Afghanistan Sign Draft Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed on a consensus draft of the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between the two countries. The agreed draft was initialed by the heads of the two delegations.

The delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan met at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) House in Islamabad from 1-3 February for the third round of negotiations on the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan sign Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation during the 3rd round of negotiations at FBR HQs. Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad expressed optimism that the consensus document will further strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries. pic.twitter.com/NCs7cs5390 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) February 3, 2023

ALSO READ FBR Directs Taxmen to Give Undertaking Regarding Private Consultancy

The Afghan delegation was headed by Nida Muhammad Seddiqi, Revenue Legal Services Director, while Sajidullah Siddiqui, Director General, Directorate General of International Tax Operations, FBR headed the Pakistani side.

Both delegations thoroughly deliberated over all the outstanding issues identified during the second round of negotiations held in December 2021. The negotiations were conducted in a friendly atmosphere where both sides presented their respective viewpoints.

In the concluding ceremony, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad thanked the Afghan delegation for visiting Pakistan and expressed optimism that the convention will further strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries.