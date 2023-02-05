Former President Pervez Musharraf Passes Away in Dubai

Former president retired General Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness at the age of 79.

The former president was undergoing treatment for the rare disease amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences and heartiest sympathy to the family of the former president. “Praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience of the family,” the premier said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and all the services chiefs express their heartfelt condolences.

“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” ISPR said.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi, British India. He got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on April 19, 1961. He also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS), a post he held till 2007. On October 12, 1999, he seized power in a military coup. He was elected as the president through a referendum in 2002 and remained in office till 2008.