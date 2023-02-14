Edhi’s Air Ambulance Suspended Due to Severe Fuel Shortage

Sky Wings Aviation Company issued a statement indicating that Edhi’s air ambulance services have been suspended owing to a severe shortage of jet fuel, which would impede medical evacuations.

The fuel has been stuck at Karachi’s Port Qasim since December, due to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) refusing to open a letter of credit for it.

Despite having previously transferred $23,000 for the gasoline to a commercial bank, the aviation company did not pursue the case with the central bank for fear of repercussions.

Imran Aslam Khan, CEO of Sky Wings, voiced concern over the fact that owing to poor financial conditions, aviation businesses are closing down and selling their planes abroad. He further stated that unless the government can take action, he may have to close his business as well. Khan noted that declining aviation activities are causing losses for both businesses and the government of Pakistan.