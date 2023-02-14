LDA Seals Multiple Buildings Due to Illegal Commercialization

As a part of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s efforts to combat illegal commercialization, the Chief Town Planner, Asad Zaman, supervised a major operation against those who didn’t pay the yearly commercialization fees in several sections of the city on Monday.

The campaign resulted in the closure of 24 structures, which included offices, coffee shops, stores, and academies.

ALSO READ Islamabad Health Dept. to Expand Healthcare Services in Rural Areas

The authorities also shuttered offices and stores in Faisal Town’s Blocks B and D, including a printing press, a pharmacy, a transport company office, and many tire shops.

Meanwhile, a conference was conducted under the supervision of Aamir Ahmed, Director General of LDA, to evaluate the effectiveness of the One Window Cell.

ALSO READ IRC Conference Commits to Improve Girls’ Education in Pakistan

The Director of the One Window Cell presented a full briefing on services for residents, and the DG directed the officials to make sure that the One Window Cell is updated in every way.

The conference also went through the applications that the cell had received and processed, and the DG stressed that delays will not be permitted. Furthermore, practical steps have been taken to assist senior citizens, women, and Pakistanis living abroad.