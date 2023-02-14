Telcos Brief NA Body of Deceasing Profit Margins, Import Issues

The representatives of the telecom industry briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday.

The meeting presided over by lawmaker Naz Baloch expressed serious reservations over poor telecom services across the country.

ALSO READ Telcos Cautious About 5G Spectrum Auction Amid Economic Challenges

The telecom representatives told the committee that the profit margins of the industry have been significantly reduced due to the recent economic crisis. They further informed the committee that the 5G launch in Pakistan would be impossible due to the current economic crisis.

They informed the committee that, at the moment, the industry is unable to import necessary telecom equipment due to the non-opening of letters of credit (LCs) which is hampering the telecom services in the country.

They asked the committee to forward recommendations to the federal government to solve their problems.