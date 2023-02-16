Karachi Literature Festival Gears Up for Its Much-Awaited Annual Three-Day Event

The Karachi Literature Festival is gearing up for its much-awaited annual three-day event, scheduled to start on February 17, 2023.

Known for its intellectual discussions, book launches, and panels, the festival will showcase literary figures and experts from various fields, including current affairs, education, technology, and climate change, in line with this year’s theme of ‘People, Planet, and Possibilities.’

Over 200 speakers, including 10 international luminaries from eight countries, will grace the event. Notably, the festival is thrilled to announce the attendance of two Booker Prize winners, Damon Galgut, and Shehan Karunatilaka.

Discussions and book launches will be bilingual, encouraging discourse on topics ranging from the economy to global catastrophes and Pakistan’s geopolitical standing.

The festival aims to strike a balance between literary and entertainment agendas, with visitors having the opportunity to enjoy film screenings, the Mushayera, and performances by several artists.

The festival will recognize six Pakistani writers for their literary works in English, Urdu, and regional languages such as Pashto, Sindh Balochi, and Punjabi, promoting the diverse and rich cultures of Pakistan and giving them the credit they deserve.

The inauguration’s keynote speakers are set to be Noor ul Huda Shah, a renowned writer, and Sherry Rehman, the Federal Minister of Climate Change, while the closing ceremony will feature Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka and veteran journalist and author Ahmed Rashid.

This year’s festival stands out because it will be broadcast live on OUP’s social media platforms, enabling the literature to reach, touch, and transform everyone, regardless of their physical attendance.

In conclusion, the Karachi Literature Festival is not just an event but a movement, one that celebrates literature and the power of words to bring about change.

So mark your calendars, as this is an event that you do not want to miss!