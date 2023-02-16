Welcome Summer Sunshine with Gul Ahmed Lawn Collection 2023

As the winters are slowly fading away, Pakistan’s favorite lawn brand Gul Ahmed is launching its Lawn Collection 2023.

Available online and in-stores, Gul Ahmed is set to showcase its carefully chosen pieces that will refresh your wardrobe in style and help you make a fashion statement that defines your true self intact.

This season’s collection is divided into three big themes (with two collections previously launched – Vintage Garden and Tribute to Mothers), and let us assure you, all the collections are gorgeous, unique, and have something for everyone.

This means Gul Ahmed intends to spoil you for choice this season.

Let us have a sneak peek at what is available in stores and online:

Summer Essential (Normal and Embroidered Lawn)

The collection is an embodiment of a unique color story, lightweight fabrics, and floral prints in the product line. Offering a range of printed and embroidered lawn, the Summer Essential 2023 collection is perfect for the hot season.

Summer Premium 2023 (Luxury Embroidered)

This premium collection is styled in a way that’s sure to kick-start your summer wardrobe and make it most fashionable ever with sophistication and panache.

ALSO READ Naimal Khawar’s Stunning Photos From Her Trip to Rome Break the Internet

Chunri Lawn 2023

With its intelligent mix of vibrant and softer hues decorated with intricate embroideries on season-friendly fabrics, the collection is a curation of stellar summertime statement looks. Perfect for people who like to compete for heat with a pop of color.

The collection comprises of trendy silhouettes that enable it to withstand the scorching summer heat in style. With this spring-summer lawn collection, GulAhmed shows its commitment to providing continuous satisfaction and distinctive designs to their beloved customers.

Tribute to Mothers

With this stylish collection, Pakistani women have the perfect outfits to make a statement on the daily! From minimal one-piece to ever-favorite micro-floral three-piece suits adorned with digital prints or subtle embroidery, there’s something for everyone.

Vintage Garden

The Vintage Garden Collection brings gorgeous floral designs to life with its timeless 2-piece and 3-piece outfits. Perfect for girls looking to make a statement at casual gatherings, the collection offers endless modern touches that will add style and sophistication wherever you go!

The entire Lawn Collection 2023 is available in stores and online. For your ease and convenience, head on to gulahmedshop.com to explore the GulAhmed summer Collection ’23 and pick the best pieces out of the latest collection before they run out.

If your order does not satisfy you – which is highly impossible – there is a 30-day exchange policy that you can avail.