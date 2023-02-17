US Delegation Concludes Visit to Pakistan after Talks on Strengthening Economic Ties

Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for International Development Clinton White, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad from February 16 -17 to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries’ shared goals.

While in Pakistan, Counselor Chollet discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening economic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, expanding our people-to-people connections, and conveying US solidarity with the Pakistani people as they continue to recover from the devastating 2022 floods, according to a handout issued by the US Embassy in Pakistan.

“The United States and Pakistan have a robust partnership based on decades of bilateral cooperation and support, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in trade, investment, climate, clean energy, health, security, education, and other shared priorities,” said Counselor Chollet.

Following the January 9 Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, Counselor Chollet’s visit provided a chance to learn more about the progress Pakistan has made so far in response to the floods and how the United States and other donors and partners can most effectively support Pakistan’s resilient recovery. To date, the United States has provided more than $200 million dollars in the assistance provided to support disaster resilience and flood response efforts in Pakistan. This continued assistance reflects the endurance of the bilateral partnership and the United States’ long-term commitment to Pakistan and its people.

Counselor Chollet met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss strengthening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan’s needs as it continues to recover and rebuild following the floods.

In a meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir, Counselor Chollet discussed security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts. At a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the delegation also talked about economic reform and improving the regulatory environment in Pakistan to boost foreign investment, including from US businesses.

The Counselor also met with Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal to discuss Pakistan’s flood recovery and future opportunities within the US-Pakistan Green Alliance. The Green Alliance builds upon the rich US- Pakistan history of environmental collaboration and will help us jointly meet the agricultural, energy, water, and economic needs of the present and future. Through the Green Alliance, our two countries will support each other to holistically strengthen climate resilience, pursue energy transformation, and foster inclusive economic growth.

The US government will build on the dialogues of the Counselor’s visit at the first Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council of 2016 next week and the second Energy Security Dialogue and Climate and Environment Working Group this Spring, the handout said.

The US government is dedicated to expanding the full range of trade, security, education, people-to-people, climate, and clean energy cooperation and ties between the Pakistani and American people to promote a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for both our nations, the handout added.