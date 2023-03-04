Dubai Announces Exciting Ramadan Festival for Locals and Tourists

To greet the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Municipality will launch Ramadan Souq on 5 March at Old Municipality Street in Deira. The event will run from 10 AM to 8 PM daily till 15 March.

The event will feature a mini souq (Arabic market) and a traditional souq. The mini souq will have 20 stalls, including 15 on Old Municipality Street and 5 for local Emirati initiatives. Food trucks will serve traditional cuisines at the event. Live performances for children will start from 4 PM to 8 PM.

The Director of the Architectural Heritage Department at Dubai Municipality, Mansoor Abdulnoor Al Rais, stated that the event demonstrates Dubai’s traditional Ramadan preparations. He added that the market resembles the old markets of Dubai, which families used to visit in past.

According to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment, Ramadan will begin on 23 March in the UAE, with the 1st fast lasting over 13 hours.