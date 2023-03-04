Dubai Announces Exciting Ramadan Festival for Locals and Tourists

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 4, 2023 | 4:19 pm

To greet the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Municipality will launch Ramadan Souq on 5 March at Old Municipality Street in Deira. The event will run from 10 AM to 8 PM daily till 15 March.

ALSO READ

The event will feature a mini souq (Arabic market) and a traditional souq. The mini souq will have 20 stalls, including 15 on Old Municipality Street and 5 for local Emirati initiatives. Food trucks will serve traditional cuisines at the event. Live performances for children will start from 4 PM to 8 PM.

The Director of the Architectural Heritage Department at Dubai Municipality, Mansoor Abdulnoor Al Rais, stated that the event demonstrates Dubai’s traditional Ramadan preparations. He added that the market resembles the old markets of Dubai, which families used to visit in past.

ALSO READ

According to the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment, Ramadan will begin on 23 March in the UAE, with the 1st fast lasting over 13 hours.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Mathira Slays With her Killer Looks in Viral Video
Read more in lens

proproperty

ACE Punjab to Probe PTI Government’s Development Projects
Read more in proproperty
close
>