Region’s First All-Electric Chauffeur Service Launched in Dubai

Luxury chauffeur-hailing service, Blacklane, has launched an all-electric vehicle fleet in Dubai, catering to the affluent lifestyle of the city’s residents and tourists. The chauffeurs of the Mercedes-Benz EQS are academy-trained, providing a luxurious experience.

Customers can avail of both short and long journeys, pre-booked with a lead time of 60 minutes, or on-demand service, available at Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Downtown Dubai, D3, Business Bay, and Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Dubai is known for its wealth, where exotic vehicles are a common sight. With the launch of this new service, Blacklane is tapping into the city’s demand for luxury and offering a sustainable transportation option.

According to Sascha Meskendahl, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Blacklane, the company is committed to launching sustainable chauffeur service in Dubai.