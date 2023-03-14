Pak-China AI Lab Offers Free Cervical Cancer Checking

The collaborative Pakistan-China Artificial Intelligence (AI) clinical diagnosis lab, headquartered at the Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital in Islamabad, is offering free cervical cancer screening to 10,000 Pakistani women.

Last December, Chinese medical technology firm Landing Med sent three cervical cancer screening machines and 5,000 sets of supporting consumables to Pakistan for the lab’s development.

The AI-powered lab is more efficient than a regular one, as the specimen is analyzed, scanned, and transferred to the 5G cloud platform, eliminating the need for additional hospital visits. The service is currently being made accessible to the local population, and it has been demonstrated to be fast and dependable for hospital personnel following a trial diagnosis.

During the ninth session of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee in 2019, the China-Pakistan AI Cervical Cancer Screening Program was established. The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) in Pakistan is also contemplating equipping more hospitals with similar AI equipment.