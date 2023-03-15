Govt Approves Gas Supply to Fertilizer Plants

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, today.

The ECC considered and deliberated on the summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production on the Urea Fertilizer requirement for Kharif 2023.

The Ministry presented details on the demand, production, and domestic production gap of urea fertilizer in the country for the Kharif 2023 season. Setting aside the option of importing the Urea fertilizer, the ECC decided and directed Petroleum Division to supply indigenous gas to urea fertilizer plants till 31st May 2023 to meet the urea requirement in the country for Kharif 2023.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers attended the meeting.