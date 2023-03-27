3G/4G Users in Pakistan Cross 124 Million 

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.35 million from 122.81 million by the end of January 2023 to 124.16 million by the end of February, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased from 192.78 million to 193.85 million during the same period. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.91 million to 55.42 million.

Broadband pentation increased from 56.31 percent to 56.83 percent during the month. The cellular teledensity increased from 86.16 percent to 86.53 percent. Meanwhile, total teledensity increased from 87.36 percent to 87.69 percent.

Jazz’s total count of 3G users declined from 4.816 million to 4.736 million by the end of February registering a decrease of 0.08 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 41.891 million to 42.544 million at the same time.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.685 million to 2.661 million by the end of February, while the number of 4G users increased from 31.728 million to 32.096 million.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.005 million to 2.980 million while the number of 4G users increased from 22.694 million to 22.932 million.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.844 million by the end of February compared to 2.878 million by the end of January. The number of 4G users on the network increased from 11.660 million to 11.925 million, registering a 0.265 million increase during the period under review.