Citizens Launch ‘Fruit Boycott’ Against Skyrocketing Prices

Residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started the ‘Fruit Boycott Movement’ in response to the soaring fruit prices. Activists have turned to social media to urge the public to join them in the fight against high prices.

Fruit price inflation is the result of profiteers and hoarders. People claim that government officials have an unfavorable relationship with these profiteers and hoarders, worsening the issue.

The residents’ strategy to combat excessive pricing was to boycott fruit purchases for two days. The boycott was first restricted to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi, but it quickly spread to other cities, and people actively engaged in making the campaign a success.

Despite many protests from the public, officials from the district governments of Islamabad and Rawalpindi turned a blind eye to the issue. As per reports, profiteers and hoarders have stockpiled various fruits in their stores to create an artificial shortage and raise prices.

Initially, just a few citizens expressed interest in the campaign, but as the news spread on social and mainstream media, a large number of people participated. The market situation was quite interesting by day four, and the campaign had a positive influence on both the population and the government.

As there were few consumers surrounding fruit vendors on the streets of the twin cities, merchants were concerned about the situation. Citizens were inquiring about the prices of fruits but did not purchase them.