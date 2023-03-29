NHA Board Recommends PC-I of Rs. 10.95 Billion Chakdara–Chitral Road Project to CDWP

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the PC-I for the construction of the Chakdara–Chitral Road Project (N-45), Section III, at a cost of Rs. 10.95 billion for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/ Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that the Board deliberated upon PC-I for the construction of the Chakdara-Chitral Road Project (N-45), Section III: Kalkatak-Chitral (48 km) and recommended the PC-I at a cost of Rs. 10.95 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The Board directed NHA to award the works for Dualization and Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik–Sagu–Zhob: Package-I: Yarik–Sagu (50 km) to the lowest evaluated bidder NLC Engineers immediately. The Board further directed to follow up on the case for approval of revised PC-I of Dualization and Improvement of existing N-50 from Yarik–Sagu–Zhob including Zhob Bypass (210 km).

The Executive Board approved Addendum No. 02 of NESPAK for Consultancy Agreement regarding Design & Design Review & Construction Supervision for Dualization & Improvement of Old Bannu Road Project N-55 Khurram – Krappa (35 km) Section amounting to Rs. 67.982 million, which is 75.51 percent above the original consultancy cost of Rs. 90.029 million with extension of time (EOT) w.e.f. February 24, 2021, to October 24, 2022, (20 months) covering the construction period as well as the contractual and fiscal closing of the project. The approval is subject to verification of the increase in the consultancy cost by Member (Finance), NHA.

The Board also approved Addendum No. 01 of NESPAK for Consultancy Agreement regarding Design & Design Review & Construction Supervision for Dualization & Improvement of Old Bannu Road Project N-55 Gandhi Chowk Sarai Naurang (8 km) & Domail – Khurram (40 km) Sections amounting to Rs. 117.266 million, which is 117 percent above the original consultancy cost of Rs. 99.724 million with extension of time (EOT) w.e.f. February 01, 2020, to October 24, 2022, (32 months and 23 days) covering the construction period as well as the contractual and fiscal closing of the project.