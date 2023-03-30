FBR Seizes 238 Cartons of Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes in Rawalpindi

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue Islamabad has detained 238 cartons containing approximately 2,380,000 sticks of Non-duty paid/counterfeited cigarettes of different brands.

The action has been taken under the supervision of Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Director I&I-IR under the nationwide campaign against illicit trade of Non-Duty paid & counterfeited cigarettes.

The tobacco squad of I&I-IR Islamabad, headed by Suhail Abbas Deputy Director of I&I-IR Islamabad, received credible information about the stock of illegal cigarettes. Pursuant to said information, the tobacco squad raided a godown which was situated near the area of Pandora, a densely populated residential area of Rawalpindi.

The team successfully detained approximately 2,380,000 sticks of non-duty paid/counterfeited cigarettes packaged in cartons of locally made brands from a person namely Behram Ali who failed to produce any proof of payment of duty and taxes against said goods. During on-spot checking, the said goods were also found to be without tax stamps.

In the absence of any legitimate proof regarding duty & taxes payment, said goods have been detained under the provisions of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 r/w Rule 63 of the FE Rules, 2005 for further investigation.