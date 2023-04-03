Senate Committee on Defense Approves Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill 2023

The Senate Standing Committee on Defence has unanimously approved the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023 which consolidates and amends the law relating to the territorial sea and maritime zones of Pakistan.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Monday. The Bill will enable Pakistan to deal with these matters in accordance with national and international laws and assert its rights, jurisdiction, and sovereignty in sync with internationally accepted provisions.

During the meeting, the committee received a comprehensive briefing on the National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023. The proposed university will be a unique model and a public sector initiative with a multidisciplinary scope.

It will focus on strengthening and empowering affiliated colleges and achieving excellence in the advancement and dissemination of knowledge in the fields of natural and applied sciences, engineering and emerging technologies, management sciences, computing, social sciences, humanities and arts, and other such branches of knowledge. The representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Ministry of Law voiced their support for the Bill. After due deliberation, the committee unanimously approved the Bill.

The meeting was attended by Senator Walid Iqbal, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Law, Pakistan Navy, and HEC.