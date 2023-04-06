Railway Minister Announces Good News for Employees Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique urged relevant departments on Wednesday to guarantee that personnel receive their salaries prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. A media report highlighted that the officials received instructions to disburse the pay by April 18.

During a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of the minister, the departments were told to ensure the advance payment of the employees’ pay and pensions.

The minister also ordered the department to improve iftar arrangements on the Islamabad to Karachi-bound Green Line Train. During the meeting, train services and the department’s performance were also discussed.

Summer Timing

PR recently changed train schedules for summer, the changes will take effect on 15 April. It added that the timings of six express trains have been altered to accommodate customers. The timings are as follows:

Hazara Express will now leave from Karachi City station at 7:35 am, rather than the earlier schedule of 7:00 am.

Pakistan Express will depart Karachi Cantt station at 1:30 pm instead of 2:00 pm, and the passenger train traveling from Karachi and Lahore will leave at 5:00 pm instead of 4:30 pm.

Millat Express will leave Karachi Cantt station at 5:00 pm rather than 5:30 pm.

Tezgam Express will depart at 6:00 pm rather than 5:30 pm.

Allama Iqbal Express will now depart from Karachi Cantt station at 6:30 pm, as opposed to 3:30 pm.

The new schedule will be especially useful for those looking to travel around Eid-ul-Fitr.