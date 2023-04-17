ONE Group Donates PKR 12 Million to NUST Endowment Fund

ONE Group, a diverse global business group primarily focused on the real estate and venture capital sectors, has contributed to the NUST Endowment Fund.

A DoU signing ceremony was held to formalize the commitment, where the Founder and Chairman of ONE Group pledged to donate a total of PKR 12 Million to NUST for its nation-building and university-developing endeavors.

The donation aims to support deserving candidates who are held back from pursuing careers in Science and Engineering due to the exorbitant cost of higher education.

It will ensure that these students are well-equipped with the skills they need to pursue their dreams of becoming scientists, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow.

Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer ONE Homes at ONE Group, Mr. Aqib Hassan, was also present on the occasion, along with several other NUST Alumni who work at ONE Group and represent the institution.