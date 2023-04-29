Nearly a Third of Higher Education Students in Dubai Are Foreigners

Dubai’s international higher education institutions have experienced an 8% annual growth in enrollment, as reported by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The data showed a 12% increase in international students choosing Dubai to pursue higher education, making up almost one-third of all students.

A recent infographic by KHDA revealed that over 30,000 students are currently enrolled in university programs. The infographic also had detailed data on the emirate’s higher education, international higher education providers, students, faculty, programs, and research fields.

It has also been revealed that over 80% of graduates in the last two academic years have either found jobs or pursued further studies.

During the last three academic years, international universities have increased their programs by 21%, with business, engineering, and information technology (IT) degrees being top choices among Emiratis and foreigners. Meanwhile, differently-abled students prefer business, media studies, and IT programs.

Recent figures also show that 60% of students are enrolled in undergraduate programs, 30% in postgraduate programs, and only 2% in doctorate. Roughly 80% of all students are enrolled full-time.

According to Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, Dubai quickly emerging as a leading hub for international higher education. He stated that the increasing number of international campuses and multiple programs are attracting more students.