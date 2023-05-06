Punjab Cabinet Approves Paperless System in Government Departments

Interim Chief Minister (CM), Mohsin Naqvi, presided over the 15th Provincial Cabinet meeting at the CM Office on Friday. During the meeting, the cabinet took a crucial step towards e-governance by deciding to discontinue the conventional file system in every government department and establish an e-filing paperless system by 15 May. This is projected to save billions of rupees.

Furthermore, the cabinet acknowledged the efforts of the Secretary of Implementation, the Chairman Planning & Development Board, and the Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board in implementing the paperless system in their respective departments.

ALSO READ Govt to Pay Rs. 300 Billion to CPEC Power Companies Next Month

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to distribute laptops to students in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and make them accessible to worthy students on priority. It also awarded financial aid of Rs. 1.5 million per head to relatives of Ichhra locals who died after a vehicle crashed into river Neelum.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Special Education Department and the “Tare Zameen Per” NGO Trust was also given conditional clearance. The MoU will be reviewed and approved by the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs. Additionally, the cabinet approved the decisions made in previous sessions.