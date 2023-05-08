Girl Escapes Kidnapping After 15 Years From Rajanpur

Yasmin Bibi, the eldest of two young sisters from Alipur kidnapped in Karachi 15 years ago, has escaped the gang’s clutches. Yasmin bravely took advantage of a chance to run and save her life.

She confessed that her brother had moved to Karachi in search of a job due to poverty, and it was there that Dadu Bangyani enticed both sisters to Kutcha with the promise of finding employment before forcefully marrying them off.

Yasmin pleaded with police to save her sisters and children from the criminals in an emotional appeal, saying, “God help us, my children and my sister must be rescued.”

On the other hand, Punjab Police, commanded by District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur Mahar Nasir Sial, is launching a large-scale operation in Kacha Karachi against the Dadu Bangiyani and Gora Imrani gangs. The police have reinforced their perimeter around the criminals as the hunt continues.