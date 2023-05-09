Transfer of Education Officials in Sindh Raises Concerns for Matric Exams

Due to recent leadership changes, the next secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations in Sindh may encounter some hurdles.

The Department of Boards and Universities issued a letter just three days before the planned examinations, mandating the transfer of various personnel to education boards around the province. This decision has caused significant doubt and misunderstanding among students and educators.

As per the statement, various chairmen, secretaries, and moderators from Sindh’s education boards have been transferred to their parent departments. Abdul Jabar, Deputy Controller of Examinations of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad, for example, has been returned to the Department of Colleges.

In the meantime, Jan Muhammad Malik, the board’s acting secretary, has been recalled to the Education Department. The Assistant Secretary of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad, Ashfaq Ahmed Shaikh, has been asked to report to the Larkana board.

These abrupt changes in leadership may have an impact on the organization and administration of the SSC exams, causing difficulties and stress for students.