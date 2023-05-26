Abu Dhabi Launches Talent Program to Create 13,600 Jobs

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has introduced the ‘Industrial Talent Program’ to meet the growing demand for knowledge-based jobs. This initiative aims to enhance and attract skilled human resources in the industrial sector.

During the first Abu Dhabi Industrial Talent Majlis, Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, the Undersecretary of ADDED, unveiled the program. The event gathered over 100 top executives from various industries to discuss important topics such as job market efficiency and talent market contribution.

ALSO READ World Bank Approves $213 Million for Flood Victims of Balochistan

Over the next five years, the ‘Industrial Talent Program’ will consist of a series of activities aimed at balancing supply and demand in the sector. It will involve awareness sessions for students and employers, as well as funded training and incentive programs.

The key partners in this initiative include the Abu Dhabi Human Resource Authority, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), and ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB).

Talent development holds significant importance in Abu Dhabi’s investment of AED 10 billion towards achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS). These objectives include doubling the size of the manufacturing sector to AED 172 billion, creating over 13,600 skilled jobs, and increasing non-oil exports to AED 178.8 billion by 2031.

ALSO READ UAE Convicts $11 Million Money Launderer for Illegal Purchase of Luxury Cars and Jewels

Arafat Al Yafei, the Executive Director of IDB, emphasized Abu Dhabi’s focus on human development, sustainability, and a smart economy.

He stated that the launch of the Industrial Talent Program will accelerate the region’s transformation journey by addressing the supply side of the industrial transition.

Al Yafei added that equipping talent with the necessary skills is crucial for future growth and proactively adapting to market trends and demands. He highlighted the need for businesses to enhance their capabilities in the highly advanced and digitized industry to remain competitive.

The program will initially concentrate on sectors such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, machinery, electrical and electronic products, and transportation. By investing in these sectors, the program will support the overall industrial development of Abu Dhabi.