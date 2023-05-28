Cabinet Approves New Directors on Universal Service Fund Board

The federal cabinet has approved new directors on the Universal Service Fund (USF) Company Board including three from the private sector for the development of telecommunication services across the country.

According to the summary approved by the Cabinet, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication will be the chairman of the USF Board, while the Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Member Telecom (Ministry of IT), legal expert Sofia Saeed (Independent), financial expert Ayla Majid (Independent), telecom expert Muhammad Yousuf (Independent), PTCL CEO Hatem Bamataraf, Zong CEO Wang Hua and the USF CEO have also been included in the board as members.

The USF Company was established under Section 33A of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 for the provision of telecom services in unserved and underserved areas of the country. The Fund comprises contributions from telecom operators and is utilized through the USF Company established by the Federal Government under Section 42 of the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017).