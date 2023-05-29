Govt Warns Pakistanis Against Russian Hackers

Following the news of Israeli hackers targeting Pakistan, newer reports suggest that Russian hackers are also attempting to steal sensitive data from Pakistanis.

Sources familiar with the matter have revealed that these Russian hackers are targeting government institutions.

ALSO READ Microsoft Accuses China of Hacking Into Critical US Infrastructure

A circular has been sent by the federal government to all provincial governments, ministries, and divisions, cautioning them about these activities. The circular provides guidance on mitigating cyber-attacks from a hacking network supported by Russia, suggesting the use of distinct servers for offline and online networks.

The circular says:

The location of all types of files should be kept in sight and incoming internet traffic and the user’s control should be strengthened.

It adds that internet access should be limited to a few people only and using sensitive software should be authorized with digital code signing. All sensitive data should be backed up securely.

Passowrds must be changed regularly at an administrator level and entities should prepare a comprehensive plan to tackle any emergency situtation.

It should be noted that a recent government circular has advised against sharing personal information with suspected companies and being vigilant against Israeli hacking activities.

ALSO READ Hackers Can Break Fingerprint Unlocking on Phones Within Hours

As per cybersecurity guidelines, it is recommended to refrain from sharing personal information and documents on unauthorized websites. The guidelines also emphasize avoiding clicking on unknown links to protect against hacking attempts.

Furthermore, it is advised to avoid installing unidentified and suspicious applications on devices and to exercise caution when using public Wi-Fi networks.