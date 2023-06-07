14,000 Acres of Railway Land Under Illegal Occupation, PAC Told

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly was informed by Railways Secretary on Wednesday that 14,000 acres of railway land is under illegal occupation.

The committee during its meeting took up the matter of illegal occupation of railway land worth Rs. 4.4 billion. PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said that railway employees are also involved in facilitating the illegal occupation. He directed the authorities not to show any leniency in the matter and directed them to first get the land vacated in Peshawar.

The Railways Secretary assured the committee that steps would be taken to recover the land. The committee directed the Railways Secretary to identify the individuals responsible for facilitating the illegal occupation.

The committee also question how people using the land are able to get electricity and gas connections and said that it shows that other departments are also involved in facilitating the encroachers. The committee directed to remove all electricity and gas connections provide to people who have illegally occupied railway land.