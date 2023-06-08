DRAP Issues Red Alert for Fake Epilepsy Medicine

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a rapid alert about fake epilepsy medicine, Phenobar 30 mg tablets in the market. The affected batches were not manufactured by M/s Star Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd., Lahore, as stated on the label.

The Regulatory Field Force has been directed to increase surveillance throughout the supply chain to confiscate the product. All pharmacists, chemists, and other healthcare professionals working at distributions, pharmacies, and healthcare facilities, are advised to immediately check their stock and report any affected products to the DRAP Regulatory field force.

ALSO READ Tobacco Farmers Lash Out At Govt’s Unfair Policies

Consumers should not use this product and should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problem related to taking or using this product. They should also report the incident to DRAP or to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre.

All therapeutic goods must be obtained from licensed pharmacies and other authorized/licensed retail outlets. The authenticity and condition of products should be carefully checked. Seek advice from your pharmacists or other healthcare professionals in case of any doubt. Consumers are advised to visit the DRAP website for more information.