OGRA Reduces RLNG Price by Up To 5% for June

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the federal government, has determined the Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for Sui gas companies with effect from June 1st, 2023.

Compared to official rates of May 2023, the prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) have been decreased by up to 5.07 percent in transmission and 5.09 percent in distribution, whereas for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), 5.22 percent in transmission and 5.23 percent in distribution for the month of June 2023.

The overall decrease in terms of amount for SNGPL transmission is -0.6307 cents and for distribution -0.6816 cents. Meanwhile, for SSGC, rates of transmission and distribution have been altered by 0.6269 cents and -0.714 cents, respectively.