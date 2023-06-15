Peshawar’s Chief Justice Recommended for Supreme Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has recommended promoting Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali of the Peshawar High Court (HC) to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This proposal was made during a JCP meeting at the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial.

A number of participants, including four senior judges from the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the federal law minister, a retired judge, and a representative from the Pakistan Bar Council attended the meeting.

Previously, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had recommended promoting Justice Hilali to the Supreme Court. The commission thoroughly discussed this proposal and unanimously approved the elevation of Justice Hilali to the Supreme Court. However, for the appointment to be finalized, it requires final approval from the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges.

If approved, Justice Hilali will become the second female judge in the Supreme Court, following Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s promotion from the Lahore High Court on 21 January 2022. Currently, the Supreme Court has 15 judges, but it requires 17 in total.