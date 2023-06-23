Pakistan has Vast Investment Opportunities in IT and Telecom: Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that Pakistan has vast investment opportunities in various sectors including IT and telecom.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Friday, the minister said that Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations in the technology sector and further increase the trade volume with Azerbaijan.

He said that the IT Ministry will provide all possible facilities and support to the Azerbaijan government and businessmen in all sectors including incubation centers, software technology parks, mobile manufacturing, and the telecom sector.

The envoy said that steps taken in the IT sector in Pakistan are commendable and his country wishes to benefit from these experiences of Pakistan. He informed that the Minister for Digital Development & Transport of Azerbaijan will visit Pakistan in the second week of July. During his visit, we are looking forward to signing different Memorandum of Understandings on bilateral cooperation in the technology sector, he added. The envoy also extended an official invitation to the minister to visit Azerbaijan.