Jubilee General Insurance Launches Pakistan’s First End-to-End Digital Motor Insurance App

Jubilee General Insurance proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking digital solution, My Jubilee App.

As the first-ever End-to-End Digital Motor Insurance App in Pakistan, My Jubilee App revolutionizes the motor insurance experience by providing customers with a seamless, hassle-free way to insure their vehicles.

My Jubilee App has introduced a range of innovative features that simplify the insurance process. Now, users can effortlessly generate a quote, complete online policy issuance, process and settle claims, and enjoy hassle-free payment options.

One of the key highlights of My Jubilee App is its revolutionary claims processing experience, offering users a seamless and hassle-free way to handle insurance claims. In the unfortunate event of an accident or damage to their insured vehicle, customers can initiate and file their claims directly within the app.

Furthermore, the self-survey option allows users to quickly assess their vehicle’s condition, expediting the claims process. Real-time updates and notifications keep users informed throughout the claims journey, guaranteeing a worry-free process.

Moreover, users can rest assured that their transactions are protected through secure online payment options, including credit and debit cards. For added convenience, the app also offers the option of cash or cheque on delivery, catering to those who prefer traditional payment methods.

“We are thrilled to introduce My Jubilee App, a game-changer in the motor insurance industry,” said Mr. Hassan Khan, CEO of Jubilee General Insurance.

He added: “Our goal is to provide customers with a cutting-edge digital platform that offers a hassle-free experience, allowing them to insure their vehicles with ease.”

With just a few taps, My Jubilee App brings motor insurance to the user’s fingertips, enabling them to effortlessly insure their vehicles and take control of their motor insurance journey. The app streamlines the entire process, eliminating the need for extensive paperwork and time-consuming visits to insurance branches.

My Jubilee App revolutionizes the motor insurance experience by offering a zero to minimal human interaction benefit that makes insuring vehicles easier than ever.

In addition, as a special offer, users can avail of ‘Three Months of Free Cover’ by using the Promo Code – MYJUBILEE. Download the app now! Available on Play Store & App Store.

Jubilee General Insurance has always been committed to leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience.

The launch of My Jubilee App represents another milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in providing innovative insurance solutions.