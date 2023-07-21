SECP Appoints Falak Sher as Advisor to the Commission on Insurance

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced the appointment of Falak Sher Soomro as Advisor to the Commission on Insurance.

Soomro is an Associate of the Institute of Actuaries, UK. He is a risk and insurance professional with over 15 years of experience in General & Medical insurance across KSA, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Malta (EU).

He will be based in Karachi and will assist the Commission on its key reforms agenda related to the insurance sector.

Soomro will bring his valuable expertise in Reserving, Motor Medical & Group Life Pricing and Underwriting, Solvency Capital Modelling and Financial Reporting, Reinsurance Optimization, Investments Strategies, and Risk Management.

His experience includes advising insurance/takaful and reinsurers on regulatory and non-regulatory assignments. He has also conducted technical reviews for regulatory and financial reporting purposes.

He has done BSc (Hons) in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK.