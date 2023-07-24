PepsiCo Pakistan Partners with WWF-Pakistan to Inaugurate Coastal Clean Up Project in Karachi

Environmental action demands a united front. PepsiCo Pakistan has partnered with WWF-Pakistan to launch an ambitious Coastal Clean-up Project at the Karachi Fish Harbor.

This pioneering project is aligned with PepsiCo’s global sustainability agenda, PepsiCo Positive (pep+), which encompasses a wide array of environmental and sustainability initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact on people and the planet.

The Coastal Clean-up Project’s overarching goal is to efficiently collect and control the dispersion of waste through a concerted activation.

Additionally, the project seeks to foster awareness among the local community and relevant stakeholders about recycling and waste disposal practices. The project has been informed by an in-depth scoping study on waste quantification and characterization conducted by WWF-Pakistan at coastal sites in Karachi.

The launch event witnessed PepsiCo associates, WWF-Pakistan’s team, and representatives from key government organizations including Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, National Institute of Oceanography, Marine Fisheries Department, Sindh Fisheries, Karachi Fisheries Harbor Authority, and the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum coming together for this important cause.

The event also featured the formal inauguration of a litter boom installation—a strategically designed floating barrier to prevent litter from floating into water sources.

Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan at WWF-Pakistan, expressed his thoughts during the inauguration, stating, “Our oceans are burdened with waste which is impacting the health of our marine ecosystems. Addressing coastal littering, caused largely by human activity and movement, is paramount if we are to conserve nature.”

Basit Pirzada, Senior Manager Public Policy, Government Affairs, and Sustainability at PepsiCo Pakistan, emphasized the urgency of plastic collection and recycling. He also shed light on PepsiCo Pakistan’s determined efforts to advance the circular economy of plastics in close collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Government of Pakistan.

“PepsiCo remains steadfast in its commitment to plastic reduction through effective collection, recycling, and promoting a circular economy. Our PepsiCo Positive (pep+) agenda envisions a world where plastic never becomes waste. By partnering with organizations like WWF-Pakistan, we aim to implement transformative technologies to address immediate challenges and raise awareness for long-term, meaningful change on the ground.

Moreover, we are harnessing the influence of our brands to foster public awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling, safeguarding the health of our riverine, coastal, and marine habitats,” said Basit Pirzada.

As the event concluded, Nazifa Butt, Head of Climate & Energy Program at WWF-Pakistan, highlighted the importance of such initiatives, remarking, “There is an urgent need for activities and cleanup projects that enhance public awareness of managing debris along our coastline.

Through corporate engagement, we can expedite the deployment of locally manufactured technologies to address the issue of plastics in our oceans and rivers, while also supporting broader policies focused on waste management and plastics reduction.”