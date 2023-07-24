Price of Gold in Pakistan Crosses Rs. 225,000 Per Tola Barrier

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its upward trajectory on Monday to close at Rs. 225,300 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,500 per tola to Rs. 225,300 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 2,143 to close at Rs. 193,158.

After falling to Rs. 204,000 per tola on July 12, the price of the precious metal has made aggressive gains. During the last week, the price of gold rose by almost Rs. 10,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,960.01 per ounce by 0536 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.2 percent to $1,961.80.