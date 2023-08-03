Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Almost Rs. 3,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan fell considerably on Thursday to close at Rs. 220,200 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 2,800 per tola to Rs. 222,200 while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs. 2,401 to close at Rs. 188,786.

The price of the precious metal dropped on the opening day of the week by Rs. 2,500 per tola and remained unchanged on Tuesday. However, the price registered an increase of Rs. 800 per tola on Wednesday. Today’s decline means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 4,500 per tola during the ongoing week.

In the international market, spot gold remained largely unchanged at $1,934.29 per ounce by 1204 GMT, while the US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,969.80.