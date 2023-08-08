Price of Gold in Pakistan Registers Minor Drop Once Again

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the second straight day on Tuesday to close at Rs. 221,100.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 221,100 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 514 to close at Rs. 189,558.

On Monday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 1,100 per tola which means that today’s drop takes the two-day decline to Rs. 1,700 per tola.

Since the start of the last week, the price of gold has largely avoided any major fluctuations. During the last week, the price of gold had dropped by Rs. 1,900 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,930.39 per ounce at 1103 GMT, while the US gold futures decreased by 0.3 percent to $1,965.00.