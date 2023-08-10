FTO Directs FBR to Deploy a Dedicated Team and Avoid Any System Errors or Chokes

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to deploy a dedicated team of professionals to continuously monitor the flow of traffic on the registration system to avoid any systemic errors and chokes.

According to the recommendations of the FTO office on the issue of Broadening of Tax Base (BTB), the FBR should also develop and issue SOP specifying ways and means to give timely responses to queries of the aggrieved taxpayers.

ALSO READ FTO Directs Customs to Rectify Flaws in Valuation of Imported Mobiles

The FBR has also been directed to upgrade the online system of filing of returns and to ensure that registration should be undertaken periodically for providing state of art online facilities to taxpayers.

An own motion investigation was initiated while exercising powers conferred u/s 9(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance) against technical gaps in respect of “process flow” and “systemic errors” in registration processes were brought to the notice of FTO by various complainants. While investigating the said complaints, it transpired that in many cases Iris system failed to respond to queries of the taxpayers.

The FTO Secretariat took up the matter with the FBR following the surfacing of multiple complaints on systemic gaps and errors, the respondent reviewed the online registration system and deployed a new and revamped system on May 26, 2023, which resolved the visible issues.

Notwithstanding, the system needs further improvement to facilitate the taxpayers particularly when the system gets choked due to the high volume of transactions at the time of filing of tax returns.

The FTO said that the previous design of the online registration system in IRIS for purposes of Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) was flawed in the first place as it did not provide smooth sailing through the system to those persons who wanted to register themselves as new taxpayers.

It also created hurdles in the way of those who were not liable to be registered u/s 181 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. They were denied excess to the registration form and their queries were not responded to at all, FTO added.