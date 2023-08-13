Price of Gold in Pakistan Drops by Rs. 1,000 Per Tola in Outgoing Week

The price of gold dropped for the second consecutive day on Saturday to close at Rs. 221,800 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 221,800 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 514 to close at Rs. 190,158.

The price of gold crossed the Rs. 225,000 per tola barrier on July 24 but has mostly remained in the Rs. 220,000 to the Rs. 222,000 band since then.

During the outgoing week, the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 1,000 per tola while during the week before that, the price dropped by Rs. 1,900 per tola.

The price of gold in Pakistan is currently much lower than the all-time of Rs. 240,000 per tola registered on May 10.