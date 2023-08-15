Commerce Ministry Blacklists Saudi Company for Failing to Import Urea

Ministry of Commerce has blacklisted one Saudi Company Mkhdoom Logistics Services for submission of false information/documents and violation of contractual obligations and procurement laws with regard to import of urea fertilizer.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) mentioned on its website that Mkhdoom Logistics Services has been temporarily banned from 9/1/2023 to 8/1/2026 for submission of false information/documents and violation of contractual obligations and procurement laws.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan shortlisted the company as the lowest bidder @ $520/MT for the import of 300,000 MT urea fertilizer.

Subsequently, at the request of the Ministry of Commerce, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) also allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan to proceed ahead with the lowest offer received from Mkhdoom Logistics Services.

However, the company had not confirmed any cargo in due time and Trading Corporation of Pakistan cancelled the contract on expiry of the first shipment window i.e. November 19, 2022.